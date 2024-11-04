Youngsters are putting their health at risk with casual dining.

Teenagers are putting their health at risk by eating away from the table

Generation Z are eating meals loaded with ultra-processed foods (UPFs) on the sofa and in bed, with the poor nutritional habits worrying researchers.

A study has shown that over 30 per cent of Gen Zs aged between 18 and 27 choose to eat their meals on the couch, in contrast to boomers (aged 60-78) who prefer to eat at the table and typically have more balanced diets.

Campaigning health entrepreneur Steve Bennett said: "It is worrying that this younger generation is drifting away from meal times and piling in ultra-processed foods at different times of the day and night.

"There is nothing wrong with a takeaway now and again but the nation needs to get back to the dining table and have meals together where possible.

"It is good for the soul as well as the body."