A cow trapped in a mud pit in a field has been rescued.

Crews from the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Whitchurch Road in Chester, North West England, on Saturday (26.08.25)

The four-year-old cow had sunk nearly 10ft deep into the mud pit and was unable to free itself.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cow was able to breathe as its nose and eyes were just above the surface.

"Firefighters worked alongside the farmer, who provided machinery to assist with the rescue, and a vet who monitored the cow's welfare throughout."

Firefighters secured the cow's head to ensure it did not sink any further.

The spokesperson continued: "Using specialist animal straps and lines, firefighters successfully rescued the cow and moved it to dry land.

"The vet and farmer assessed the cow's condition post-rescue, while fire crews carried out decontamination and packed away equipment."