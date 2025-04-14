Cuddly toys harbour more germs than the average toilet seat.

According to a new study from MattressNextDay, well-loved toys such as teddy bears have twice as many microbes as a toilet seat, with dangerous germs such as Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli being found on the soft toys.

Dr. Snieguole Geige said: “The reality I point out here is that we're not just dealing with dirt, We're dealing with hidden health hazards that pose a real risk, especially in homes with young children or individuals with compromised immune systems.

“Cleaning these items should be a priority to safeguard health and well-being.”

The study saw researchers take swab samples from seven different spots across a blanket, children’s teddy bears, a bin and a toilet seat, with the swabs then being passed through an ATP bioluminescence test to measure how much adnosine triphosphate - a molecule found in and around living cells - was present.

The results showed 43 per cent of the blankets and 29 per cent of the teddy bears had over 1,000 units of adnosine triphosphate - indicating dangerously high levels of contamination.

Meanwhile, the toilet seat had a reading of 864 units, and the bin had 294.

Dr. Giege warned parents should regularly wash their children’s blankets and cuddly toys in order to avoid infection.

She said:”I cannot overstate the hidden dangers of neglecting to wash blankets and teddy bears.

“These seemingly innocent items are perfect breeding grounds for bacteria, fungi, and allergens.”