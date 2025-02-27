Cutting the intake of doner kebab meat could keep the UK in safe climate limits.

Not eating two-weeks-worth of doner kebab meat could keep the UK within safe climate limits

The country's climate advisors think if people do not eat two-weeks-worth of the meat, it could result in the UK staying within safe climate limits by the end of the next decade.

They also advised that consuming 260g less of meat each week will help the UK reach its 2050 net zero emissions target.

Emily Nurse, net zero head of the Climate Change Committee, has stressed that the team does not think everyone should become vegan for the sake of the planet.

She added, as quoted by the Daily Star newspaper: "We do expect to see a shift in dietary habits."