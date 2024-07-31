Eating less sugar can make you younger.

Sugar can reverse someone's biological age

Research has found that cutting out two teaspoons of sugar each day can reverse a person's biological age by 2.4 months.

The study of 342 women with an average age of 39 also revealed that people who eat less sugar are biologically younger, irrespective of their chronological age.

The experts discovered that sugar had an adverse effect on somebody's biological age even if they ate healthily otherwise.

Dr. Barbara Laraia, professor in the Food, Nutrition and Population Health programme at University of California, Berkeley said: "Given that epigenetic patterns appear to be reversible, it may be that eliminating 10 grams of added sugar per day is akin to turning back the biological clock by 2.4 months, if sustained over time.

"Focusing on foods that are high in key nutrients and low in added sugars may be a new way to help motivate people to eat well for longevity."