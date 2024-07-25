A daily glass of wine doesn't provide the health benefits that many hope for.

Drinking wine every day isn't good for health

Previous studies have proposed the idea that enjoying a tipple could help people live longer but a new study points out that former research had a major flaw.

Much of the evidence in favour of drinking was inaccurate as it compared moderate boozers to those who had been forced to give up alcohol completely for health reasons or because they were alcoholic - meaning that they were likely to be in poor health already.

Dr. Tim Stockwell, from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use at the University of Victoria, said: "That makes people who continue to drink look much healthier by comparison."

He added: "If you look at the weakest studies, that's where you see health benefits.

"There is simply no completely 'safe' level of drinking."