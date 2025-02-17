Dancing for 20 minutes each day can help people hit their weekly exercise targets.

Dancing on a daily basis can boost health

A small study into the cardiovascular benefits of "solo freeform dancing" found that people received health benefits from all forms of dance.

Researchers invited 48 people into the laboratory and told them to dance however they wished as the boffins would not "really be watching" the moves and would be "mostly focused on the data".

Aston McCullough, an expert at Northeastern University in the US, revealed that the aim of the study was to find more straightforward ways for people to keep active.

He said: "Dance is a really accessible form of physical activity that people can do, even in their homes.

"The main idea is to understand whether the intensity that people would receive from dancing freely on their own would be enough to be a health-enhancing physical activity.

"And the answer was yes. All adults were able to reach a health-enhancing level of activity without being told what intensity to dance at. They just put on their own music and danced around."