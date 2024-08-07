A dancing robot could help humans build trust with the machines.

Robots aren't trusted by humans at present

Experts are concerned about the perception of the bots as unemotional killers and have created a cyborg that can throw shapes so it is more relatable for human beings.

The dancing robot's "enhanced expressiveness and agility" could improve "human-robot interactions" in various scenarios, engineers at the University of California San Diego say.

Professional Xiaolong Wang said: "Through more human-like body motions, we aim to build more trust and show the potential for robots to exist in harmony with humans.

"We are working to help reshape public perceptions of robots as friendly and collaborative rather than terrifying."

As well as dance, the bot has also been taught how to give high fives, hug and remain balanced on uneven surfaces.

Professor Wang added: "The main goal here is to show the ability of the robot to do different things while it's walking from place to place without falling."