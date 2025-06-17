From pitch to pins – Dele Alli offered new career at ‘The Dele Alley’ bowling lane

The Dele Alley

Former England player Dele Alli has been offered the chance to swap football for bowling.

The ex-Spurs and current Como 1907 midfielder has had a lane named after him in his hometown of Milton Keynes… and it comes with a job offer.

Top UK bowling chain Lane7 is launching “The Dele Alley” – complete with customised bowling balls featuring Dele’s face, personalised shoes and a commemorative plaque.

Dele, 29, has had Lane 8 named is his honour, which is his current squad number for the Italian Serie A team, which is managed by Cesc Fàbregas.

The tongue-in-cheek tribute opens on June 23, and Lane 7 has invited Dele to pop down and cut the ribbon and accept an offer of free bowling lessons so he could potentially switch sports.

Managing Director Gavin Hughes said: “Dele Alli is a hero to Milton Keynes. His time at MK Dons, Tottenham and England saw his status rise, so much so that he deserves a bowling alley named in his honour.

“Why have a statue when you can have your own bowling alley, Alli??”

With a whopping 9.3 million followers online, Dele’s officially been crowned Milton Keynes’ biggest star – ahead of Arsenal Lioness Leah Williamson, darts queen Fallon Sherrock and even Olympic legend Greg Rutherford.

And while Greg got a statue, Dele’s getting bowling balls with his face on them.

Gavin added: “Things haven't gone perfect for Dele at Como 1907 so we thought we'd reach out and offer him the chance to come home.

“Dele, if you see this – the bowling and tuition is on us. Let’s see if you can replicate your football success on the lanes!”

Lane7 has reached out to both Dele and his club Como 1907 to invite him to open Lane 8 – but so far, the soccer star has yet to respond.