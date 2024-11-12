People should become teetotal once they turn 65 to fend off dementia.

People should quit booze once they turn 65 to fend off dementia

Neurologist Dr. Richard Restak has advised individuals to ditch beer and wine once they reach later life as even small quantities of drink can accelerate age-related damage to nerve cells in our brain.

Dr. Restak, the president of the American Neuropathy Association, has pinpointed the age of 65 because this is when the risk of dementia increases by five-fold and continues to do so every five years.

The expert writes in his book 'The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind': "Alcohol is a very, very weak neurotoxin - it's not good for nerve cells.

"It is essential to abstain from alcohol at a stage in life where preserving neurons is clinical.

"I strongly suggest that if you are 65 years old or older, that you completely eliminate alcohol from your diet."