A deputy used his bare hands to wrangle an alligator out of a swimming pool.

Alligator rescue / Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

On Sunday (08.02.25), St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in St. Augustine, Florida, USA, shared a video on Facebook that showed Deputy Richardson removing the angry beast from a resident's swimming pool.

After he caught the alligator, Deputy Richardson buckled up the creature in the back seat of his car and took the alligator to a nearby pond that is not surrounded by residential properties.

Captioning the Facebook video post, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wrote: "ONLY IN FLORIDA

"#TeamSJSO responded to help remove an unexpected guest from a backyard pool in St. Augustine!

"The alligator wasn’t happy its pool time was over or about the ride in the patrol car, but it was buckled in and safely relocated to a nearby pond by Deputy Richardson."