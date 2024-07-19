Disneyland Paris has set a new Guinness World Record for a drone show during the park's annual Bastille Day celebrations.

The French resort put on a spectacular display to mark the annual holiday on July 14 using 1,571 drones to illuminate the night sky and create giant tricolour Mickey Mouse head over the Sleeping Beauty Castle - setting a new record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones.

Ben Spalding, Entertainment Producer at Disneyland Paris, said of the achievement: "We are thrilled and proud to have set this Guinness World Records title."

Matthieu Robin, Entertainment Creative Lead at Disneyland Paris, added: "It’s a testament to the creativity, innovation, and hard work of our entire team. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests."

The 12-minute show combined the use of pyrotechnics, lights, and drone choreography to represent some of Disney's classic stories inspired by France including imagery from 'Beauty and the Beast', 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame', 'Sleeping Beauty', The Aristocats' and 'Ratatouille'.

It also feared symbols of French culture such as the Eiffel Tower and the rose window of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with 1,630 drones, including pyro-drones, being used throughout the show.

The Bastille Day show was a one-night only event, but guests at the park can enjoy the Disney Electrical Sky Parade all year round.

Launched in January, the new nightly show features drones, lasers, video projections, lights, and fountains set against the backdrop of the Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring imagery from films such as 'Pete’s Dragon' and 'Cinderella'.