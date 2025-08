A dog underwent emergency surgery after it ate eight and a half thongs.

Bodhi was rushed to Goodard emergency vets in Northolt, North West London, England, on July 11 by his owner Sarah Tillet.

Staff found Bodhi ate eight and a half pairs of Sarah's teenage daughter's knickers, which he helped himself to from the laundry basket.

Sarah is quoted by The i Paper as saying: "We were speechless".