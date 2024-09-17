Dog and human brains are in sync when they make eye contact.

The activity of neurons in the human brain is known to become synchronised when people interact with each other, especially in the frontal lobe of the brain, highlighting that they are paying attention to each other.

Researchers say that mutual gazing between humans and their furry friends may lead to a similar synchronised reaction.

The new study - which has been published in the journal 'Advanced Science' - shows that petting leads to synchronisation in the parietal region, which is also involved in the process of paying attention.

The study matched 10 beagles with unknown humans over the course of five days and analysed EEG brain signals from both.

For comparison, a control group of humans and dogs was made to stay in the same room, but not interact.

The researchers said: "The strength of the synchronisation increases with a growing familiarity of the human-dog dyad over five days."

The findings suggest that the connection between human and animal is led by the human brain with the canine cranium following.