Dog owners claim their pooches know how their owners feel

Almost half of 2,000 dog owners surveyed in dog food brand Pedigree's study said their pet reacted to how their owners felt before they showed it.

The dogs' behaviour was emphasised by 44 per cent, whilst 40 per cent of owners said their mood and general attitude about life were changed when their dog distracted them.

Mariana Coronel, director of Pedigree, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Whether it's lifting our moods, making us laugh, or simply lying quietly by our side, their strength - emotional or otherwise - can transform how we feel."