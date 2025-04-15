A couple fell in love with a baby name for their first child - but their dog has ruined it.

A dog has ruined a couple's baby name plans

The woman and her husband are getting ready to become first time parents, and they thought they had found the perfect name until their pet pooch revealed a key issue.

In a post on Reddit, the woman wrote: "We’ve struggled to come up with names for our little boy but have both fallen in love with Vincent.

"The issue comes when we were excitedly talking about the name Vincent/Vinnie, our dog Winston (Winnie) reacted, clearly thinking we were saying his name.

“Of course we don’t actually blame Winnie but now we’re getting anxious lol. Baby boy could come any day and we’re no closer to a name."

She noted the parents-to-be have "kind of" agreed on Caleb, Fletcher, Albie and Franklin, but they're "not as sold" on any of those as Vincent.

In a previous 2020 study, it was found that dogs hearing a "nonsense" word similar to an instruction will "hear it as the instruction word they know".

Referencing the study, PetMD said: "Dogs also read our body language and listen to our tone as we speak to them, which helps them decipher what we are telling them.

"This indicates that they also use both sides of their brain to understand human words. So yes, dogs are capable of knowing their name and nicknames.”