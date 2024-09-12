Cuddling up to a dog can reduce symptoms of pain.

Dogs can ease physical pain

Boffins in Germany have discovered that the presence of a canine can minimise feelings of pain during recoveries from physical ordeals and is a more effective relief than having another human nearby.

Two experiments carried out by experts at Germany's Humboldt University involved more than 100 women placing their hands in icy water and found that the participants reported less pain in the company of dogs compared to other people.

Unsurprisingly, an even stronger reduction in pain was reported when the females were accompanied by their own pooches during the experiment.

Experts have theorised that dogs offer "unconditional" support for a person enduring pain whereas humans tend to "socially judge" in such situations.

The team said: "Participants accompanied by their dog reported less pain and showed lower physiological pain reactions, greater pain tolerance, and less intense facial displays of pain.

"Pet dogs may help individuals to cope with painful situations, especially if the individual in pain generally feels affectionate towards dogs."