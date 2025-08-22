A dog's head has been pulled out of a large plastic pretzel jar.

Dog head stuck in plastic jar / © Facebook/Canine Rescue of Central Pennsylvania

On August 18, Dallas the pooch had been spotted walking around York County, Pennsylvania, with its head stuck in the snack jar.

Two days later, Canine Rescue of Central Pennsylvania said on Facebook that volunteers located the dog at around 3am on Wednesday, after Dallas was spotted in a corn field by a Nighthawk Drone Services pilot.

The volunteers successfully pulled out Dallas' head from the plastic pretzel jar.

Dallas - who was named after the drone pilot Dallas Fuhrman - is suffering from "severe dehydration" and is "infected with ticks".

The pooch is now being treated by a veterinarian.

The rescue said on Facebook: "Dallas is suffering from severe dehydration, is infested with ticks, and is clearly in distress.

"She is now receiving the urgent care she needs, and we are awaiting bloodwork to better understand her full condition.

"We'll continue to share updates as she recovers. But for now, we celebrate a life saved and the power of people coming together for one dog who matters! Dallas is not available for adoption currently."