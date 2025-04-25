One in 10 dogs suffer from hay fever.

Dogs suffer from hay fever like humans

With many humans in the UK experiencing worsening symptoms due to rising temperatures and higher pollen counts, it seems that canines are also suffering too as more than a million of our furry friends suffer from the allergy.

Six breeds of pooch that are particularly prone to developing hay fever are West Highland white terriers, Bichon Frisés, Golden retrievers, German shepherds, Cocker spaniels and Boxers - although the symptoms show themselves differently in the animals.

Dr. Sean McCormack, head veterinarian at dog food and care website Tails.com, said: "It’s sad to think that our dogs can suffer from hay fever, and although it’s not as common in dogs as it is in humans, the symptoms can still be very uncomfortable.

"The way these symptoms present differs significantly between dogs and humans. While we tend to experience sniffles, along with runny eyes and noses, dogs are more likely to suffer from itchy, inflamed skin.

"If your dog is displaying any symptoms, it’s best to contact your vet."