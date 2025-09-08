Dogs are able to teach humans new tricks.

Clever dogs are able to train their owners

It is traditionally thought that owners are responsible for training their pooches but a new study suggests that the opposite is also true.

Boffins at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary have found that when a dog sets off in a particular direction - many owners simply follow them subconsciously.

Smart canines can use this to make humans head off in a different direction while out walking and even get their owners to guide them to food sources.

Researchers recruited 117 dog owners for the study and separated them into three groups, one of whom watched a border collie walk around a V-shaped fence to grab a treat.

Meanwhile, the second group watched a human do the same thing whilst the last set of participants were not shown anything.

When asked to walk around the fence themselves, 75 per cent of those who saw the dog walk around the fence followed the identical route as the animal.

Dr. Peter Pongracz, senior author of the study, explained: "We too may have been 'trained' to pay attention to what dogs do, because it helped us to work together with hunting dogs."