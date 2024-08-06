Dolce and Gabbana has launched a perfume for dogs.
The luxury Italian brand is charging 99 Euros for Fefe - a fragrance that is described as an "olfactory masterpiece" featuring ylang-ylang, musk and "creamy undertones" of sandalwood.
The perfume, which is named after co-founder Domenico Dolce's pooch, has been safety-tested and approved by vets while the bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw print.
However, Dolce and Gabbana's move has been questioned by vet Fabian Rivers - who specialises in caring for small animals and is a welfare ambassador for the RSPCA.
He said: "The fact that they're coming into this market at such a high price is an interesting way of having people spend their money on things that have very little merit.
"But it's your choice on how to spend your money."
