Dolce and Gabbana has launched a perfume for dogs.

The luxury Italian brand is charging 99 Euros for Fefe - a fragrance that is described as an "olfactory masterpiece" featuring ylang-ylang, musk and "creamy undertones" of sandalwood.

The perfume, which is named after co-founder Domenico Dolce's pooch, has been safety-tested and approved by vets while the bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw print.

However, Dolce and Gabbana's move has been questioned by vet Fabian Rivers - who specialises in caring for small animals and is a welfare ambassador for the RSPCA.

He said: "The fact that they're coming into this market at such a high price is an interesting way of having people spend their money on things that have very little merit.

"But it's your choice on how to spend your money."