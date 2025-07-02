Donald Trump has launched a collection of fragrances.

Donald Trump has launched a new collection of fragrances

The US President's perfumes cost up to $249 a bottle and are advertised to "patriots who never back down".

The fragrances include 'Fight Fight Fight' and 'Victory 45-47' ranges and are available as perfume for women and cologne for men.

'Fight Fight Fight' is priced at $199 and features an image of Trump with his fist aloft on each bottle. The name honours the White House chief's response to his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

The more expensive 'Victory 45-47' - numbered because Trump is the 45th and 47th US President - has a rose-gold bottle with a sketch of the president and costs $249.

Trump launched the perfume collection on his Truth Social platform, writing: "Trump fragrances are here. They're called 'Victory 45-47' because they're all about winning, strength and success - for men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun and keep winning!"