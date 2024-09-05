Donald Trump has promised to release UFO footage should he win the US presidential election.

The politician discussed the ongoing obsession with the extraterrestrial in a new interview with podcaster Lex Fridman and suggested that he would pressure the Pentagon to make alien knowledge public if he returns to the White House.

Responding to Fridman's questioning, Trump said: "Oh yeah, sure, I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

Trump has previously discussed the matter of alien life but claimed that he wasn't a "believer" in the little green men.

The former president told YouTube star Logan Paul: "Am I a believer? No, I probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there."