Drinking from plastic bottles raises blood pressure.

People have been advised not to drink water from plastic bottles

Experts say that microplastics entering the bloodstream put a person's health at risk as it increases the possibility of heart disease.

A new study found that blood pressure went down once participants stopped all fluid intake - including water from plastic and glass bottles - and drank just tap water for two weeks.

The research team from the department of medicine at Austria's Danube Private University said: "We concluded, after extensive research, that beverages packaged in plastic bottles should be avoided.

"Remarkable trends were observed. The results of the study suggest, for the first time, that a reduction in plastic use could potentially lower blood pressure, probably due to the reduced volume of plastic particles in the bloodstream.

"The changes we observed in blood pressure suggest that reducing the intake of plastic particles could lower cardiovascular risk."