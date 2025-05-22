A glass of red wine per day keeps people young.

Drinking red wine is the key to staying young

A new study suggests that the flavonoids found in the alcoholic tipple allow individuals to "age better".

Research shows that women with the highest flavonoid intakes had a 15 per cent lower risk of frailty, a 12 per cent lower risk of impaired physical function and a 12 per cent reduced risk of poor mental health compared to those who had the lowest intakes.

It adds to previous scientific studies showing that flavonoids - found in berries, citrus fruits and apples - ward off health problems such as dementia and diabetes.

Dr. Nicola Bondonno, from Edith Cowan University in Australia, said: "The goal of medical research is not just to help people live longer but to ensure they stay healthy for as long as possible.

"We know from previous research that people who have a higher flavonoid intake tend to live longer and they are less likely to get any of the major chronic diseases such as dementia, diabetes or heart disease.

"Our research shows that people who consume more flavonoids tend to age better."