Regular exercise before the age of 50 can ward off dementia in later life.

New research has found that individuals who exercised monthly in their early years maintained superior brain volume and cognitive function - even when displaying early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

The benefits were particularly prominent in the hippocampus, the area of the brain that is responsible for learning and memory functions.

Experts at University College London's (UCL) Dementia Research Centre analysed data from 468 participants - all of whom were aged 70 - born in the same week in March 1946 across England, Scotland and Wales and tracked physical activities such as walking, swimming and football over a period of three decades.

Dr. Sarah-Naomi James, an expert at the university, said: "(The hippocampus) is a really important part of the brain, and we're showing that it's actually larger.

"We call it preservation of this area of the brain that is usually starting to decline and that is responsible for the early signs of dementia."