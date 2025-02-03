Eating breakfast before 9am may reduce the risk of depression.

People should eat breakfast before 9am

According to research by scientists, 28 per cent of people who eat after that time are seen to be in a low mood and suffer mental health problems in comparison to early birds.

Those who eat the most important meal of the day lower their chances of getting a depression diagnosis.

However, the study also showed that almost half of Brits ditch breakfast, while a third opt to eat at their desks upon arrival at work.

Doctors at the Xi'an Jiaotong University Hospital in China said: "Breakfast, often considered the most important meal of the day, affects both physical and mental health.

"Skipping breakfast, low breakfast quality and late breakfast are associated with depression symptoms."