Eating breakfast before 9am may reduce the risk of depression.
According to research by scientists, 28 per cent of people who eat after that time are seen to be in a low mood and suffer mental health problems in comparison to early birds.
Those who eat the most important meal of the day lower their chances of getting a depression diagnosis.
However, the study also showed that almost half of Brits ditch breakfast, while a third opt to eat at their desks upon arrival at work.
Doctors at the Xi'an Jiaotong University Hospital in China said: "Breakfast, often considered the most important meal of the day, affects both physical and mental health.
"Skipping breakfast, low breakfast quality and late breakfast are associated with depression symptoms."