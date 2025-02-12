Snacking on cheese may be able to stop hangovers.

Cheese could prevent hangovers

Dr. Neena Chandrasekaran, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist medic, says the nutritious yellow dairy product can coat the stomach so that it absorbs less alcohol.

This is due to the amount of protein, fat and complex carbs that are in cheese.

She said in a TikTok video that has racked up over two million views: "Cheese has a lot of protein and fat that can coat the stomach which decreases the absorption of alcohol.

"Cheese also replenishes nutrients because it is full of B vitamin and calcium.

"These specific nutrients are depleted from the body when drinking alcohol."

Dr. Chandrasekaran - like many other medics - has advised that not drinking is better than overindulging in booze.

She added: "Just remember, no alcohol is better than any alcohol. However, if you are going to drink, try to remember to try some cheese before alcohol."