A fishy diet can prevent temper tantrums

Boffins at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered that people who take Omega-3 - found in fish and walnuts - are less prone to losing their temper.

The experts analysed over 20 studies relating to the nutrient and found there was a 30 per cent reduction in aggression amongst those who took the supplement for at least two weeks.

Omega-3 has been shown to promote brain functions and scientists claim that these impacts can be seen in those who are more likely to have outbursts.

Professor Adrian Raine, a neurocriminologist at the university, said: "I think the time has come to implement Omega-3 supplementation to reduce aggression, irrespective of whether the setting is the community, the clinic, or the criminal justice system.

"Omega-3 is not a magic bullet that is going to completely solve the problem of violence in society. But can it help? Based on these findings, we firmly believe it can, and we should start to act on the new knowledge we have."