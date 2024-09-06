Eating fish during pregnancy can reduce a child's risk of autism by 20 per cent.

Eating fish during pregnancy has lots of health benefits for the child

The team suggested that eating seafood while expecting is beneficial for the child as it contains natural omega-3 fatty acids and other vital nutrients such as iodine, iron and zinc that influence a tot's brain, speech and hearing development.

Pregnant women are encouraged to eat eight to 12 ounces (two to three servings) of seafood low in mercury to aid the baby's brain development but the researchers found that a quarter of the female participants didn't consume any fish at all while expecting.

Dr. Emily Oken, co-author of the study at Harvard Medical School, said: "This study provides yet more evidence for the safety and benefit of regular fish consumption during pregnancy.

"Other proven benefits include lower risk for preterm birth and improved cognitive development."