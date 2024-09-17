Eating grasshoppers can spice up your sex life.

Munching on grasshoppers can boost your libido

Researchers have revealed that snacking on the insects has positive effects on libido, sleep, hair quality and general health.

A team at the University of Dschang in Cameroon fed 216 rats either fish or Ruspolia nitidula (grasshoppers) over a period of 12 weeks.

The results revealed that the rodents fed grasshoppers had a higher sex drive and experienced numerous other health boosts and the scientists are convinced that the trends would be replicated in humans.

Dr. Ngnaniyyi Abdoul, who led the study, said: "Our findings highlight the significant potential of edible insects like Ruspolia nitidula as alternative protein sources.

"The grasshopper meal not only meets nutritional needs but also offers substantial health benefits, including improved libido, better sleep, and enhanced hair quality, with far-reaching implications for both human and animal diets."