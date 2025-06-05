Eating fresh mango can improve the health of obese postmenopausal women.

Mangos can improve heart health

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, USA, found if they eat one-and-a-half cups worth of tropical fruit, it can lower their blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

A high level of cholesterol, which is a fat-like substance, and high blood pressure can cause heart disease and other chronic diseases.

The experts' findings - which are published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association - come after 24 women aged between 50 and 70 ate mangos every day for two weeks and had their blood pressure and cholesterol levels monitored.

After two hours, their blood pressure dropped. After eating the tropical fruit every day for a fortnight, their bad cholesterol dropped.

In addition, six volunteers from the original study had their insulin and sugar levels checked after they ate one-and-a-half cups of mango with white bread.

The result showed the levels of insulin - a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in the body - took a shine to mango.

Dr. Roberta Holt, an associate researcher at the University of California, Davis, said: "Risk factors like high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol are key contributors to cardiovascular disease, but a nutrient-rich diet that includes fresh fruit, like mango, has long been shown to help reduce those risks.

"This study shows that even short-term changes - like eating fresh mangos daily - can make a measurable impact on chronic disease risk in certain populations."

She continued: "Postmenopausal women face distinct metabolic changes that can impact their risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

"These findings help to identify targeted dietary strategies, like eating fresh mangos daily, to aid this at-risk population and support cardiovascular wellness and potential reductions in chronic disease risk."