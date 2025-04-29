Eating raisins with cereal could make people live longer.

Eating raisins could make people live longer

Experts at the University of Science and Technology of China in Anhui, found those who have a handful of the dried grapes or other dried fruit with their breakfast were 18 per cent less likely to die from heart disease and had an 11 per cent less chance of ppassing away from cancer.

This is because the food is a "very good" source of fibre, micronutrients and antioxidants, with previous studies suggesting fibre is linked to a lower chance of getting heart disease.

Micronutrients and antioxidants protect against heart disease by "mitigating oxidative stress and inflammation".

As well as raisins, the team discovered having muesli, bran or porridge can decrease the risk of premature death by 10 to 15 per cent.

However, according to research published in the Nutrition Journal, if people decide to have a more sugary cereal to begin their day, they increase their risk of getting cancer by 40 per cent.

Sarah Farren, a dietician, told the Daily Star newspaper: "Raisins, sultanas, apricots and figs can be a very good source of fibre, micronutrients and antioxidants."