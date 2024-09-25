Spinach can help men out in the bedroom.

Spinach can improve a man's sex life

A study suggests that eating the leafy green vegetable - famously devoured by the cartoon character Popeye - reduced the risk of erectile dysfunction and improved blood flow around the privates.

Experts at Shantou University in China compared the diets and sexual function of more than 3,000 men in the US, around 27 per cent of whom had erection problems, and found that chaps with a diet rich in antioxidants such as spinach and kale were 37 per cent less likely to flop between the sheets than those who ate the least.

Scientists suspect that antioxidants could reduce damage to cells and blood vessels that will improve a man's sex life.

Dr. Zhuangcheng Huang, study author, said: "Our findings reveal a relationship between dietary antioxidant index scores and the incidence of erectile dysfunction.

"They hint that a diet rich in a spectrum of antioxidant nutrients might play a role in both preventing and alleviating erectile dysfunction."