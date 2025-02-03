Eating a pot of yoghurt could extend people's lives.

Researchers from China's Central South University found that those who consume up to 50g of the dairy product per day are less likely to die early.

In total, 18 per cent were found to not be at risk of passing away prematurely after the team studied the diets and health of 186,000 UK men and women.

It is believed that probiotics - a healthy type of bacteria - in yoghurts benefit the gut.

According to Medical News Today, it helps "regulate the digestive system and decrease gas, diarrhoea, constipation, and bloating".

The bacteria can also "boost the immune system" and, as well as yoghurt, other probiotic foods "may enhance absorption of vitamins and minerals".

The boffins said: "These novel findings hold clinical and public health importance by providing evidence for moderate yoghurt consumption as an element of a healthy diet."