An eccentric woman claims she can communicate with aliens.

TikToker Emily Eaton claims she can communicate with aliens

TikToker Emily Eaton, who uses the handle @divinemagick, regularly posts videos to her 25,000 followers where she informs viewers of messages from the "Galactic Federation – the leadership of the Cosmos".

She explained in a video: "So, I get answers from the Galactic Federation – the leadership of the Cosmos.

"I get them telepathically, then I type them up on my iPad.

"The information that they give me is what is most likely to happen, but they’re not making any promises about exact dates."

In a recent clip, the "interdimensional communicator" shared the extraterrestrial creatures' predictions for the New Year, hinting that humans could discover some shocking space secrets in the coming weeks.

Eaton claimed Alien Eronus, "who sits on the Board of Advisers for the Galactic Federation", said: "Over the next few weeks humans can expect to step outside and see an orb or UFO.

"Throughout early January, we plan to send in our larger ships and station them over lakes, oceans and mountains.

"We plan to expose worldwide truths mid-to-late January."