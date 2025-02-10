Elvis Presley was an alien from Jupiter's ninth moon, a new book has claimed.

Elvis Presley claimed he was an alien from Jupiter's ninth moon

The King of Rock 'n' Roll could also control the weather and cleared the rain from the sky merely by waving his hands.

Miguel Conner's book 'The Occult Elvis: The Mystical and Magical Life of the King' claims that the 'All Shook Up' hitmaker was "the greatest magician in western civilisation" and a "man of prophecy".

The book details the late music icon's belief in extraterrestrials and his faith-healing abilities that he utilised on a pal who had been badly injured in a motorcycle accident.

It also includes a tale of how Elvis once waved his hands to the sky to make it stop raining so two of his friends were able to play racquetball at his Graceland court.

Conner said: "He was a multifaceted seeker.

"Somebody who sought the larger questions of life. He was a man of prophecy, of experience - and my thesis is that he was the greatest magician in western civilisation."