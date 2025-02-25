Elvis Presley was fascinated by pyramids.

A new book that explores the King of Rock 'n' Roll's fascinating mystical life has revealed that the music legend was keen to marry Ginger Alden in a pyramid-shaped church as he believed in the power of the ancient Egyptian structures.

According to Miguel Conner's book 'The Occult Elvis: The Mystical and Magical Life of the King', the 'Viva Las Vegas' singer told Alden during a private ritual: "Pyramids possess a special energy which help give strength to an individual.

"Pray to the third eye and say, 'Christ light, Christ love, Christ peace'."

The book also details how Elvis thought that God was responsible for making him a superstar so he could guide others to higher places.

He is quoted in the book as saying: "I'm not a preacher.

"I'm an entertainer, a singer. That's how God and the Brotherhood are helping and usin' me, that's my role, and I love it."