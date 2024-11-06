An emperor penguin swam over 2,000 miles from Antarctica to Australia.

An emperor penguin swam from Antarctica to Australia

The disorientated bird is believed to have made the longest-ever recorded journey for the species after swimming approximately 2,134 miles to reach Ocean Beach in the western Australian town of Denmark.

The penguin is likely to have started its journey from one of the 60 known emperor penguin colonies in eastern Antarctica and scientists are not aware of the animals making such a long swim north.

Dr. Belinda Cannell, a penguin expert at the University of Western Australia, said: "The furthest north they go from Antarctica is about 50 degrees south from my readings and Ocean Beach is 35 degrees south, so a lot further north than what they've ever tracked juvenile penguins from Antarctica before."

The expert believes that the penguin may have started following a strong current in search of food and explained that it will have to make its own way back to Antarctica.