An escaped pet python caused chaos in an art gallery

Bodhi, a 10-foot-long reptile, is usually kept at the property above Studio 1 shop and gallery in Aberdeenshire but found its way into a vent and ended up knocking down several items when the gallery was closed earlier this week.

The snake's owner Martin Wolski was able to track down the creature after noticing the mess through the shop window and explained that he felt "quite a bit of stress" when he noticed that Bodhi had vanished.

Wolski told BBC Scotland News: "She reached behind my line of view and escaped under the furniture and there was a vent there, and that vent led her into the shop.

"I went outside, to consider options, I noticed a few things were knocked down from the shelves."

Wolski was reunited with his pet within hours and has taken measures to stop Bodhi from making another bid for freedom.

He said: "I found that vent and blocked it so nothing like that can happen again."