Scientists have found that exercise benefits to the brain can be felt the next day.

Exercise benefits can last till the next day

A study from researchers at University College London (UCL) has discovered that the short-term boost people get after exercise continues a day later.

The research shows that those doing more moderate to vigorous physical daily activity than usual perform better on a memory test the next day.

UCL's Dr Mikaela Bloomberg said: "Our findings suggest that the short-term memory benefits of physical activity may last longer than previously thought, possibly to the next day instead of just the few hours after exercise.

"Getting more sleep, particularly deep sleep, seems to add to this memory improvement.

"Moderate or vigorous activity means anything that gets your heart rate up – this could be brisk walking, dancing or walking up a few flights of stairs. It doesn’t have to be structured exercise."

Neurochemical changes occur when you exercise, with increased blood flow to the brain.

It also helps release neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, which in turn help boost all sorts of cognitive fuctions.

While they're believed to last a few hours after exercise, studies show some brain states can be longer lasted, which exercise boosting your mood for up to 24 hours.

As part of the study, people aged 50 to 83 were given activity trackers to wear for eight days, with daily cognitive tests.

Researchers looked at all sorts of things, delving into how much time each participant in a range of states.

The experts found that an increase in moderate or vigorous activity appeared to cauase an improvement in working and episodic memory the following day.

As well as not spending as much time sitting, getting six hours or more of sleep also helped.