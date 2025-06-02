Exercise cuts the risk of death from colon cancer by a third.

A major new study has found that "not a large amount" of physical activity is required and any type of exercise - from swimming to salsa classes - can make a difference.

The results could transform how colon cancer is treated around the world and experts are now investigating whether exercise can improve survival for people with other forms of the disease.

In the international trial, the three-year exercise programme started shortly after chemotherapy and aimed to get participants doing at least double the amount of physical activity recommended to the general population.

Professor Vicky Coyle, a researcher at Queen's University Belfast, said: "It's a bit of a mind-shift, thinking of treatment as something you do, not just something you take."

Caroline Geraghty, from Cancer Research UK, added: "This trial has the potential to transform clinical practice, but only if health services have the necessary funding and staff to make it a reality for patients."