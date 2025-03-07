A fat gene has been found in humans and dogs.

Dogs and humans share a fat gene

Pooches who are constantly hungry and prone to being overweight share biological traits with humans who have the same attitude when it comes to food.

Dr. Eleanor Raffan, study leader and a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience said: "Studying the dogs showed us something really powerful: owners of slim dogs are not morally superior.

"The same is true of slim people. If you have a high genetic risk of obesity, then when there’s lots of food available you’re prone to overeating and gaining weight unless you put a huge effort into not doing so.

"By studying dogs, we could measure their desire for food separately to the control owners exerted over their dog’s diet and exercise.

"In human studies, it’s harder to study how genetically driven appetite requires greater willpower to remain slim, as both are affecting the one person."