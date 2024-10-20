Demand has soared for unusual pets such as rats and ferrets.

Pet owners are interested in ferrets

Data shows that there has been a 30 per cent increase in interest in exotic creatures over the past six months, according to pet keepsake company Oh So Precious.

The firm reported a surge in memorabilia for rats and ferrets and also noted heightened demand for items relating to parrots and reptiles.

Oh So Precious boss Helen Davies said: "Our products are designed to be used to treasure any pet but previously keepsakes have primarily been purchased for dogs and cats.

"However, in the past few months there has been an increase in the number of customers buying our products for more unusual pets, noticeably pet ferrets and rats, pushing both into the top 10 for the first time."