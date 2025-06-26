British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is being called on to release the truth about the Rendlesham Forest UFO incident.

Mark Christopher Lee and Guy Thompson in The Rendlesham UFO / Credt: NUB FILMS

Leading ufologist Mark Christopher Lee's new documentary film The Rendlesham UFO – The British Roswell sees him and collaborator Guy Thompson travel to the woodland in Suffolk, England, which was the location of a major UFO incident on 26 December 1980.

The events occurred just outside RAF Woodbridge, which was used at the time by the United States Air Force, and military personell went to investigate "lights" in the surrounding forest.

United States Air Force deputy base commander Lieutenant Colonel Charles I. Halt even went on record to say he’d witnessed a UFO.

The incident became headline news in the UK and books, films have been made with theories ranging from whether it was an actual alien visit, military testing, human time travellers from the future or a hoax.

Mark and Guy's visit left them stunned to discover a non-stop electronic clicking noise, orbs floating through the forest and terrifying howling noises, which, for him, are proof the landing happened and something is still there.

At the time late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher would not reveal any findings, so now Mark has called on the current PM Starmer to open the files and give the public the truth.

Speaking at the premiere of the documentray at the Raindance Film Festival in London, Mark said: "We’re looking at the most credible UFO case in the world, in my opinion. People think it’s Roswell, but it’s not, it’s Rendlesham Forest in Sussex in the UK.

“Something massive happened in 1980 and something is still happening in this location.

“We went there last year to film an investigation, we caught weirdness on the film, in sound, and its unexplained

“We’re calling on the UK government to release the truth because Margaret Thatcher shut it down. She closed the case on it and she told a UFO researcher at the time, 'You can’t tell the people.'

“Now is the time for Sir Kier Starmer to tell the people what the truth is about UFOs in the UK."

Mark - who is a member of indie punk band The Pocket Gods - admits that he experienced a "strange presence" in Rendlesham Forest and whatever is still going on amongst the trees is a direct result of what occured back in 1980.

He added: "There’s a strange presence in the forest, I can’t explain it. I think it might have something to do with the surrounding areas where a lot of secret government military testing went on. At Marsham Heath and other places they were testing new military technology, including this thing called copper mist. Something to do with that.

“Some people speculate that a portal was opened to other dimensions, I don’t know, that seems a bit far out to me. But we picked up strange energies, the EMF reading was going crazy, we saw orbs, we heard sounds. Something weird was happening in Rendlesham Forest."

The Rendlesham UFO – The British Roswell is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.