Firefighters rescued an escaped ball python snake off a commuter train in Chicago.

Ball python on train / Credit: Facebook

The Oak Park Fire Department said in a Facebook post that its crews were called to the Harlem stop on the CTA Green Line to secure the slithery creature, named Lucius.

The snake - which was named after Lucius Malfoy, an antagonist in the Harry Potter book series - got loose from its owner and "entered a control box panel on the train".

The firefighters opened the box, secured Lucius and returned the snake to its owner.

Captioning a series of pictures from the rescue operation, Oak Park Fire Department wrote on July 21: "Sharing this tale of Lucius, the wayward snake on the train…

"This past Saturday evening, we were called to the Harlem stop on the CTA Green Line for assistance in securing a pet ball python snake.

"The snake, named Lucius after the literary character Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter book series, had gotten free from its owner and entered a control box panel on the train.

"We were able to open the box, secure the snake and return Lucius to a very appreciative pirate, his owner. Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!"