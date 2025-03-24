Five drops of blood can reveal a person's true biological age.

Drops of blood can be used to reveal a person's biological age

AI technology requires a minuscule blood sample to work out how well somebody's body is coping with the ageing process.

Experts at Osaka University in Japan think that the information can be used to figure out why some people look younger than others who are the same age.

Boffin Dr. Zi Wang said: "This is just the beginning.

"By expanding our dataset and incorporating additional biological markers, we hope to refine the model further and unlock deeper insights into the mechanisms of ageing."

The researchers have discovered that stress has a serious impact on biological ageing as the hormone cortisol was found to increase a person's biological age by approximately 1.5 times when levels were doubled.

Professor Toshifumi Takao, who was involved in the study, said: "Stress is often discussed in general terms, but our findings provide concrete evidence that it has a measurable impact on biological ageing."