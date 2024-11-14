A Florida museum is set to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people flying paper rockets at the same time.

The Orlando Science Center hopes to get at least 250 people taking part in the experiment at the Dr. Phillips CineDome on Saturday (16.11.24), with the paper planes set to have lift off at 10am local time.

A press release noted: "For the purposes of the record, a paper rocket is defined as a toy made entirely of paper that fits onto a straw, and when the straw is blown through, the rocket flies into the air."

JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of Orlando Science Center, commented: "At the Orlando Science Center, we focus on creating iconic experiences that ignite curiosity and a love for science.

"We are excited to welcome the community to join us as we attempt to achieve this Guinness World Records title while also highlighting the STEM skills needed to achieve it."