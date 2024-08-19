Space obsessives will soon be able to watch TV coverage from the Moon.

TV footage could come from the Moon in 2026

NASA is planning to transmit a play-by-play stream of life on the lunar surface when man returns there in 2026 for the first time in 52 years as part of the Artemis III mission.

Boffins are testing a communication method that uses a laser beam to connect ground control on Earth to astronauts in orbit.

In a test last year, a video of a cat was successfully beamed back to Earth from 19 million miles away through the use of a laser communications streaming service.

Just last month, the experts sent a 4K video on a round-trip to the International Space Station from an aircraft.

NASA lead engineer Rachel Dudukovich claims that the technology deals with "challenges of the environment such as long delays and disruptions caused by weather".