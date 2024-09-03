Four in 10 people don't like saying sorry as they are 'never' wrong.

Apologies aren't always easy to come by

A poll of 1,000 adults aged between 20 and 50 found that almost a fifth (18 per cent) aren't 'comfortable' making apologies and 15 per cent don't like admitting that they are incorrect about something.

23 per cent of those polled feel embarrassment at the thought of saying sorry with difficulty expressing emotion and principal cited as factors prevent apologies.

The poll was commissioned by electronic company HONOR to mark the launch of its Magic V3 - which has partnered with micro-artist Graham Short to issue the world's smallest apologies to those with large devices.

Avikar Jolly, CMO for HONOR EUROPE, said: "Sorry often seems to be the hardest word.

"Even when people don't believe they're in the wrong, an apology can go a long way to demonstrate empathy - especially when there is something better on offer."